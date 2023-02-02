Economy

South Africans borrowing money to get to end of month

Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates

02 February 2023 - 18:27 Thuletho Zwane

Take-home pay has remained flat in the past six years and compounded with elevated inflation and increasing borrowing costs, consumers are forced to supplement their salaries with unsecured borrowing, a survey has shown.

Salaries still remain the largest proportion of income for households across the board, typically followed by social grants, and then other sources which can include borrowings...

