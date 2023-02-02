Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit
The most meaningful impact for any economic policy intervention is one felt through high employment, inequality and poverty
DA describes ruling as a ‘historic victory’ for transparency and the rule of law
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
CEO of Thungela Resources backs the declaration of a state of disaster if only to cut red tape
Overall consumer finances expected to remain vulnerable especially given slowing growth prospects and high rates
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
China says greater US access hurts regional stability amid tension over Taiwan
Attacking midfielder is expecting a competitive outing against Bucs on Saturday
Italian luxury-car maker reports fourth-quarter profit that beats analyst estimates
Take-home pay has remained flat in the past six years and compounded with elevated inflation and increasing borrowing costs, consumers are forced to supplement their salaries with unsecured borrowing, a survey has shown.
Salaries still remain the largest proportion of income for households across the board, typically followed by social grants, and then other sources which can include borrowings...
South Africans borrowing money to get to end of month
