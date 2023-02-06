Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad still has faith in SA but time is running out

Market participants view the Fed chair’s appearance at the Economic Club as a chance to offer more clarity on where rates are headed
Governing party will need to make what might seem unimaginable sacrifices for the good of the country
President urges business and others to work with government to ‘let us find solutions for the common good of our country’
The delayed reshuffle may result in the Sona being seen as Ramaphosa tolerating poor performance and in some cases open defiance by some of his ministers
There were fewer than 50,000 Teslas in its fleet, less than half the 100,000 the company said it would order by the end of 2022
Divisions within government on how to stabilise the electricity supply do not inspire confidence
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day editor-at-large Hilary Joffe
Tuesday’s multisector walkouts and street protests come a day after pension reform legislation began its passage through parliament
SuperSport have punched above their weight this season despite limited resources, with coach Gavin Hunt saying the club will continue blooding youngsters from youth structures
The futuristic two-seater is unlike anything previously seen from Nissan
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says he remains bullish about SA, and Anglo is still looking to invest. But the country must urgently fix its corruption, energy and logistics “scourges” and the mining industry is keen to partner with the government to do that.
“I really am an SA bull. There is lots to play for here in SA. It deserves to grow,” Wanblad said in an interview on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Monday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad still has faith in SA but time is running out
Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises
Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says he remains bullish about SA, and Anglo is still looking to invest. But the country must urgently fix its corruption, energy and logistics “scourges” and the mining industry is keen to partner with the government to do that.
“I really am an SA bull. There is lots to play for here in SA. It deserves to grow,” Wanblad said in an interview on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Monday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.