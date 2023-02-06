Economy

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad still has faith in SA but time is running out

Duncan Wanblad bullish and ready to help fix SA’s crises

06 February 2023 - 23:18

Anglo American CEO Duncan Wanblad says he remains bullish about SA, and Anglo is still looking to invest. But the country must urgently fix its corruption, energy and logistics “scourges” and the mining industry is keen to partner with the government to do that.

“I really am an SA bull. There is lots to play for here in SA. It deserves to grow,” Wanblad said in an interview on the sidelines of the Investing in African Mining Indaba on Monday...

