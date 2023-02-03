Economy

Business activity falls to levels last seen in December 2021

New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents

03 February 2023 - 10:51 Thuletho Zwane

SA business conditions deteriorated at the sharpest rate since December 2021 in January as rolling power outages and weak economic conditions contributed to solid falls in activity and new orders.

The SA S&P Global purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Friday shows that business activity contracted to 48.7 points in January, registering below the 50.0 neutral mark for the first time in three months, from 50.20 points in December. ..

