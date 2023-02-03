This week, the US Fed, the ECB and BOE all lifted benchmark borrowing costs and warned of more hikes to come
SA has largely been able to evade close scrutiny of its posture, but that will change as it welcomes Russian warships to a joint Indian Ocean exercise
Departure of president’s climate finance task team chief raises questions about next steps for R1.5-trillion investment plan
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
As a result of the acquisition Thungela will have operational control of Ensham coal mine
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Chris Hipkins also needs to deal with the inflation challenge ahead of October 14 election
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
Ford has won 10 constructors' championships and was last involved in F1 in 2004
SA business conditions deteriorated at the sharpest rate since December 2021 in January as rolling power outages and weak economic conditions contributed to solid falls in activity and new orders.
The SA S&P Global purchasing managers index (PMI) released on Friday shows that business activity contracted to 48.7 points in January, registering below the 50.0 neutral mark for the first time in three months, from 50.20 points in December. ..
Business activity falls to levels last seen in December 2021
