PODCAST | SA’s sociopolitical landscape moving into 2023

The global rally caused by Thursday’s US CPI data, which showed inflation slowed in December, gained momentum.
This game of pretence cannot continue: SA needs a reform-orientated energy minister
A preservation order has been obtained to freeze luxury properties, a plot and a portion of a farm linked to the alleged siphoning of lotteries grant funds meant for community development projects
Niehaus says the Radical Economic Transformation Movement will be free of ‘pettiness’ and its logo will soon be unveiled
Alessandri offloaded about €500m of Technogym’s stock through family holding companies over the past six years to rebalance his fortune
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Oxford Economics Africa’s Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro research, and Louw Nel, senior political analyst
Dealmaking will continue to be affected by global uncertainty, says law firm Herbert Smith Freehills
Manhattan court imposed the penalty after jurors found two Trump Organization affiliates guilty of 17 criminal charges last month
The grandest form of the game has become an outcast
Spacey’s trial, which is currently due to begin in June, is expected to last for four weeks.
The pulse of the SA economy at the start of 2023 is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Oxford Economics Africa - Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro research, and Louw Nel, senior political analyst.
Starting with the political economy, Louw gives an analysis of the recent ANC elective conference, which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa securing another term as leader of SA’s governing party.
Though 2023 is not election year for SA, Louw says it is the beginning of an election cycle as parties prepare for the polls in 2024. This fact will probably feed into 2023’s policy agenda and the major issues to be addressed, such as load-shedding.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
In the markets, Jacques says uncertainty surrounding the ANC’s leadership fed into the rand’s weakness in recent months. After a tough year for consumers and businesses, he says interest rates are expected to reach their peak through 2023 both locally and internationally. However, strain on consumers is likely to remain, despite a more positive outlook for inflation being on the cards.
The discussion ends with a look at how peer economies such as Egypt and Nigeria are performing, as well as anticipating some of the geopolitical risks likely to shape 2023.
Topics of discussion include: the state of the political economy, the effects of inflation and interest rates in the year to come, the performance of regional neighbours and geopolitical risks.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day Spotlight
PODCAST | SA’s sociopolitical landscape moving into 2023
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Oxford Economics Africa’s Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro research, and Louw Nel, senior political analyst
The pulse of the SA economy at the start of 2023 is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team from Oxford Economics Africa - Jacques Nel, head of Africa macro research, and Louw Nel, senior political analyst.
Starting with the political economy, Louw gives an analysis of the recent ANC elective conference, which saw President Cyril Ramaphosa securing another term as leader of SA’s governing party.
Though 2023 is not election year for SA, Louw says it is the beginning of an election cycle as parties prepare for the polls in 2024. This fact will probably feed into 2023’s policy agenda and the major issues to be addressed, such as load-shedding.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
In the markets, Jacques says uncertainty surrounding the ANC’s leadership fed into the rand’s weakness in recent months. After a tough year for consumers and businesses, he says interest rates are expected to reach their peak through 2023 both locally and internationally. However, strain on consumers is likely to remain, despite a more positive outlook for inflation being on the cards.
The discussion ends with a look at how peer economies such as Egypt and Nigeria are performing, as well as anticipating some of the geopolitical risks likely to shape 2023.
Topics of discussion include: the state of the political economy, the effects of inflation and interest rates in the year to come, the performance of regional neighbours and geopolitical risks.
Naledi Pandor says blackouts are an attack on SA
SA politics: revving for 2024
ANC’s economic game plan calls for more private sector involvement
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.