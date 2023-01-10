Politics

ANC’s economic game plan calls for more private sector involvement

The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new

10 January 2023 - 20:32 Hajra Omarjee

The ANC has resolved that the government should prioritise boosting lagging investment in big infrastructure projects in SA to stimulate employment, business confidence and economic growth.   

If enough public private sector money is injected into these projects, economists widely agree that SA could again reach economic growth of up to 5%, last seen in the early- to mid-2000s...

