Economy

Private-sector credit rises at slowest pace since August

Economists say they expect tightening lending standards to dampen growth trends even more in coming months

BL Premium
30 December 2022 - 01:24 Thuletho Zwane

Private-sector credit rose in November, but slower than expected, showing the effect of tighter financial conditions on households and companies.

Reserve Bank data released on Friday showed that private-sector credit rose  8.3% year on year, easing from a 9.3% a month earlier. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.