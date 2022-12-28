Spot price headed for a 9% quarterly gain, up nearly $200 from a more than two-year low recorded in September
Irish and US companies reported increased revenue, employee satisfaction and productivity while working a shorter week
Mother City’s many attractions a big drawcard for visitors
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
These companies faced JSE sanctions
Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and lower inflation in the US are good news for the new year
Farmers struggle to buy plant nutrients and inputs due the Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 pushing prices up threefold
The youth are the hardest hit with a 29% increase in those aged 16-24 citing long-term sickness as a reason for inactivity and a 42% increase among those aged 25-34
The 44-day stoppage for World Cup gave managers time to regroup
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
The World Bank says it is optimistic for 2023, with the global economy not likely to enter a recession despite the turbulence of 2022.
In a podcast this month World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill said even though the past 12 months were “turbulent” for the global economy — underscored by conflict, inflation, food supply crises and the long tail of the Covid-19 pandemic which caused shock waves across the world — the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and lower inflation in the US were good news...
World Bank optimistic about 2023 after rough 2022
But Investec economist expects inflation and interest rates in 2023 to surprise on the downside
