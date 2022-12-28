Economy

World Bank optimistic about 2023 after rough 2022

But Investec economist expects inflation and interest rates in 2023 to surprise on the downside

BL Premium
28 December 2022 - 17:24 Thuletho Zwane

The World Bank says it is optimistic for 2023, with the global economy not likely to enter a recession despite the turbulence of 2022.

In a podcast this month World Bank chief economist Indermit Gill said even though the past 12 months were “turbulent” for the global economy — underscored by conflict, inflation, food supply crises and the long tail of the Covid-19 pandemic which caused shock waves across the world — the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and lower inflation in the US were good news...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.