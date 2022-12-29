Economy

African oil exporters at risk of losing revenue to clean energy, says IMF

Fund expects revenues in the region to fall by as much as a quarter by 2030 and by half in 2050

29 December 2022 - 03:29 Thuletho Zwane

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says oil-exporting African countries could lose revenue to clean energy, a progression that may affect economic and fiscal stability, as well as those countries' currency valuations.

To remedy this, the Washington-based institution said oil-exporting countries in Africa should save earnings from the boom in crude oil price as transition to low-carbon energy sources could drag turnover down...

