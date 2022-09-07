×

Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Business confidence slips in the third quarter

Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux

07 September 2022 - 22:18
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER
Picture: 123RF/LE MOAL OLIVIER

Business morale slipped in the third quarter. The RMB/BER confidence index dipped to 39 points from 42 as sentiment among building contractors soured. Business Day TV unpacked the print with RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux.

