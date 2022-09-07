Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Tightening race gives incumbent Jair Bolsonaro more grounds to claim vote rigging
Choice of acting boss gives a leg up to auditing regulator, which is trying to repair its image
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe says two of its three councillors were allegedly bribed to vote against Vasco da Gama
Business Day TV speaks to CoreShares MD Gareth Stobie
Business Day TV talks to RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Fed meets later in September and is expected to deliver another robust rate hike
The fiery Australian broke rackets after being defeated by the 27th-seed Russian
The names touted as possible replacements for the late Virgil Abloh at Louis Vuitton have demonstrated the impact and relevance necessary to build on his legacy
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Nesi Chetty from Stanlib
Nesi Chetty from Stanlib joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.