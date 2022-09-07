Study reveals that depressed people devote a larger proportion of their money to sustainable assets
After two consecutive quarters of growth, real GDP decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter. The devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and load-shedding contributed to the decline, and right on cue, stage 2 load-shedding is back, which is thankfully not as damaging economically as stage 4 and above, but it shows that the risk remains for an already fragile national economy that had just recovered to pre-pandemic levels.
In real terms, SA’s economy is still slightly smaller than it was in 2019. To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB; Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib; Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Multi-Managers; and Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Reading the GDP tea leaves
Michael Avery talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Kevin Lings, Izak Odendaal and Busi Mavuso
