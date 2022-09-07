×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Reading the GDP tea leaves

Michael Avery talks to Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, Kevin Lings, Izak Odendaal and Busi Mavuso

07 September 2022 - 19:05
Picture: 123RF/NINUT123RF
Picture: 123RF/NINUT123RF

After two consecutive quarters of growth, real GDP decreased by 0.7% in the second quarter. The devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal and load-shedding contributed to the decline, and right on cue, stage 2 load-shedding is back, which is thankfully not as damaging economically as stage 4 and above, but it shows that the risk remains for an already fragile national economy that had just recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

In real terms, SA’s economy is still slightly smaller than it was in 2019. To talk about this, Michael Avery is joined by Mamello Matikinca-Ngwenya, chief economist at FNB; Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib; Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Multi-Managers; and Busi Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Slowing growth weighs on the rand

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman
Companies
21 hours ago

WATCH: SA’s competition legislation in the spotlight

Michael Avery talks to Heather Irvine, Ahmore Burger-Smidt and Zakhele Mthembu
Companies
1 week ago

WATCH: Beyond banking

Michael Avery talks to Graeme Lockley, Chipo Mushwana and Guy Wilding
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Emigration weighs on tax take as young, skilled ...
Economy
2.
Economists dial back full-year forecasts after ...
Economy
3.
Second quarter GDP shrinks, dealing a blow to ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: SA’s economy shrinks in Q2
Economy
5.
Private-sector business sentiment languishes
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.