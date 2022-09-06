×

WATCH: SA’s economy shrinks in Q2

Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar

06 September 2022 - 21:31
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA’s economy contracted in the three months to end-June after two consecutive quarters of positive growth. The country’s GDP print for the second quarter revealed a 0.7% decline, as floods, power outages and the global economic slowdown weighed. Business Day TV caught up with Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar.

