WATCH: Slowing growth weighs on the rand

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman

06 September 2022 - 21:13
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA
Picture: 123RF/UFUK ZIVANA

Slowing growth locally and globally is weighing on SA’s rand, and some economists are forecasting further weakness over the next 12-18 months. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman.

