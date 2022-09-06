WATCH: Slowing growth weighs on the rand

Business Day TV speaks to Carmen Mpelwane from Absa Asset Management
In 2022 something like an edit button on Twitter is big news, but is it really a good thing?
The decision is based on the poor performance in the sector, including the liquidation of several companies
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
The move comes after allegations that the retail group had left black owners in debt and mistreated them
Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank’s chief economist, Nicky Weimar
Plastic specialist’s operating profit down 10% on the previous year’s while earnings fall 10% to R82.7m
The incoming British premier gains a key ally in Kwarteng as they tackle the country’s troubled economy
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Four-wheel steering, a plug-in-hybrid diesel and digital lights are some of the highlights
Slowing growth locally and globally is weighing on SA’s rand, and some economists are forecasting further weakness over the next 12-18 months. Business Day TV discussed this in more detail with RMB’s fixed income & currency analyst, Kim Silberman.
