Private-sector business sentiment languishes

Moscow threatens to stop supplying gas and oil if price caps are imposed on its products
I will help in any way I legally can to frustrate the expulsion of law-abiding Zimbabwe permit holders
Wood, who has dual SA and UK citizenship, was arrested in May and released on R250,000 bail
Nominations for ANC leadership contest gather steam as Limpopo and the North West officially endorse the president for re-election
The company will retain its primary listing on the of the JSE and its issued share capital won’t be affected
61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA, a survey finds
Russia’s reported purchase of munitions from North Korea could mean Moscow’s war with Ukraine faring worse than expected or that it is preparing for a major offensive that requires extra supplies, ...
After the one-way traffic of last season, defending champions have been beaten twice in first six games
Ocean transport giants such as Maersk and Cargill have a new take on a very old idea
Despite some progress with economic reform, private-sector business sentiment has struggled to pick up meaningfully in recent quarters, tracking below the 50-point neutral level for the last three quarters, a survey shows.
The RMB-BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) released on Wednesday shows sentiment falling slightly further from 42 to 39 in the third quarter. This means that 61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Private-sector business sentiment languishes
A survey finds 61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA
Despite some progress with economic reform, private-sector business sentiment has struggled to pick up meaningfully in recent quarters, tracking below the 50-point neutral level for the last three quarters, a survey shows.
The RMB-BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) released on Wednesday shows sentiment falling slightly further from 42 to 39 in the third quarter. This means that 61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.