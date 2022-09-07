×

Economy

Private-sector business sentiment languishes

A survey finds 61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA

07 September 2022 - 13:19 Thuletho Zwane

Despite some progress with economic reform, private-sector business sentiment has struggled to pick up meaningfully in recent quarters, tracking below the 50-point neutral level for the last three quarters, a survey shows.

The RMB-BER Business Confidence Index (BCI) released on Wednesday shows sentiment falling slightly further from 42 to 39 in the third quarter. This means that 61% of respondents are unsatisfied with prevailing business conditions in SA. ..

