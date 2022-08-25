Traders consider the prospect of reduced Opec+ output and the resumption of sanctioned Iranian supplies
SA’s annual producer inflation for July reached its highest level since the series began in 2013 as it marked the eighth consecutive month of double-digit readings, according to Stats SA.
SA’s producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, was up 18% in July, beating market forecasts of 17.6%...
Producer inflation hits record high
