×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

Producer inflation hits record high

PPI rises to highest level since the series began in 2013 and recorded its eighth consecutive month of double-digit readings

BL Premium
25 August 2022 - 14:42 Nico Gous

SA’s annual producer inflation for July reached its highest level since the series began in 2013 as it marked the eighth consecutive month of double-digit readings, according to Stats SA.

SA’s producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, was up 18% in July, beating market forecasts of 17.6%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.