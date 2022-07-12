US dollar stifles demand for bullion
Quarterly statistics show the police are not adequately coping with the tidal wave of crime
Business Day TV talks to Business Unity SA CEO Cas Coovadia
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
Miner says investment in 10MW of emergency power generation has paid off
Elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, as well as persistent electricity supply disruptions given as reasons for downward GDP revisions
Demand for SA coal and changes to Regulation 28 encourage a shift from energy plant construction
Primatologist Barbie unveiled as part of toymaker’s Inspiring Women Series
Senegalese superstar, who won the last award in 2019, favoured to win again
A ‘learning journey’ was a positive first step in creating substantive changes to local food systems
The SA economy has wrapped up a rough second quarter on a downbeat tone. Defined by devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the three months have compelled economists to downgrade their 2022 GDP expectations and will potentially heap pressure on the government to come up with extraordinary measures to boost growth.
The downward revisions by four economists follow a slew of negative economic data, including elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, and persistent electricity supply disruptions...
SECOND QUARTER DATA
Economists take a gloomier view on GDP after downbeat second quarter
The SA economy has wrapped up a rough second quarter on a downbeat tone. Defined by devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the three months have compelled economists to downgrade their 2022 GDP expectations and will potentially heap pressure on the government to come up with extraordinary measures to boost growth.
The downward revisions by four economists follow a slew of negative economic data, including elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, and persistent electricity supply disruptions...
