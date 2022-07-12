×

Economy

SECOND QUARTER DATA

Economists take a gloomier view on GDP after downbeat second quarter

BL Premium
12 July 2022 - 05:10 Thuletho Zwane

The SA economy has wrapped up a rough second quarter on a downbeat tone. Defined by devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal, the three months have compelled economists to downgrade their 2022 GDP expectations and will potentially heap pressure on the government to come up with extraordinary measures to boost growth.

The downward revisions by four economists follow a slew of negative economic data, including elevated production and input costs, infrastructure bottlenecks, and persistent electricity supply disruptions...

BL Premium

