Companies SA can become net steel exporter again by shoring up underutilised capacity B L Premium

Burdened by rising production costs and poor availability of steel, SA’s steelmaking industry, which has been an exporter, has become a net importer as the sector reels from the closure of a number of plants, a report by the SA Iron and Steel Institute (SAISI) revealed.

The country will need to shore up its mothballed capacity to retain its export ability, said Charles Dednam, the secretary-general of SAISI, which compiled the inaugural report...