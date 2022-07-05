Small businesses the most vulnerable to power rationing
Unlike their bigger rivals, many small firms do not have the money for alternative energy sources
05 July 2022 - 20:07
As SA grapples with the worst rolling power cuts in nearly three years, the franchise sector is seeking an urgent meeting with the department of small business to discuss the fallout.
Unlike their bigger rivals, many small businesses do not have the cash to acquire alternative energy sources. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now