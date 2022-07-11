CLAIRE BISSEKER: With supportive global factors fading, SA’s vulnerabilities are exposed again

While money managers say emerging markets are well positioned to weather an economic slowdown, high-yielding currencies tend to buckle as capital flows head for havens like the US dollar.
3D printing could be the key to unlocking immortality — but would you want to live beyond when life stops being enjoyable?
Thulas Nxesi believes the struggling power utility’s privatisation will make electricity too expensive for the poor
As the country heads into a fourth week of deep power cuts, South Africans will be looking to political leaders for a solution to the worsening energy crisis
The so-called ‘Uber Files’ cover a period when co-founder Travis Kalanick was CEO and detail the lengths to which Uber sought to expand into key cities such as Paris
Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction
Cannabidiol group says government’s 20mg daily ceiling limitation may affect its global competitiveness and efficacy
The artillery, multiple rocket launcher and tank attack on Kharkiv killed at least three people and injured 31, including two children
New coach will have to get former Bafana player back to form after a loss in confidence
When you can top a battery pack off in five or 10 minutes then it doesn't really matter too much what that range is
Three months ago it seemed the downbeat Sandton consensus had become too bearish on SA. There had been several positive developments, including a successful spectrum auction, the opening of bid window six for renewables, and moves by Transnet to allow private rail concessions. But the biggest improvements were on the fiscal side.
The combination of Stats SA’s statistical rebasing exercise and a R200bn revenue overrun in 2021/2022, thanks mainly to sky-high commodity prices, meant that instead of exiting the pandemic with an expected debt ratio of about 80% of GDP, it came in below 70%...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CLAIRE BISSEKER: With supportive global factors fading, SA’s vulnerabilities are exposed again
Commentators are beginning to agree that the country is fiscally unsustainable
Three months ago it seemed the downbeat Sandton consensus had become too bearish on SA. There had been several positive developments, including a successful spectrum auction, the opening of bid window six for renewables, and moves by Transnet to allow private rail concessions. But the biggest improvements were on the fiscal side.
The combination of Stats SA’s statistical rebasing exercise and a R200bn revenue overrun in 2021/2022, thanks mainly to sky-high commodity prices, meant that instead of exiting the pandemic with an expected debt ratio of about 80% of GDP, it came in below 70%...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.