Further insight into the performance of the economy in the second quarter will come in the week ahead, with mining, manufacturing and retail sales numbers for May expected to paint a mixed picture amid fallout from flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and a rise in load-shedding.
Data on Tuesday is expected to show manufacturing output rebounded after a 7.8% slump year on year in April, with the median expectation among economists polled by Bloomberg for growth of 1.2% in May...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing to provide detail on SA’s Q2 performance
