×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing to provide detail on SA’s Q2 performance

Sales figures are expected to show growth in May, while mining remains beset by load-shedding and rail dysfunction

BL Premium
10 July 2022 - 18:21 Karl Gernetzky

Further insight into the performance of the economy in the second quarter will come in the week ahead, with mining, manufacturing and retail sales numbers for May expected to paint a mixed picture amid fallout from flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and a rise in load-shedding.

Data on Tuesday is expected to show manufacturing output  rebounded after a 7.8% slump year on year in April, with the median expectation among economists polled by Bloomberg for growth of 1.2% in May...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.