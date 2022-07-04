Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Government should shape up to right Eskom Cyril Ramaphosa and Pravin Gordhan should have condemned the violence much sooner

Eskom’s fragility was again exposed last week when the utility was forced to implement the worst power cuts in more than two years.

The stage 6 load-shedding during peak evening hours has been partly blamed on the illegal strikes and acts of intimidation by workers who are demanding an above-inflation wage increase from the financially embattled state-owned power utility...