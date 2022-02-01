Economy

WATCH: Factory activity picks up in January

Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa

01 February 2022 - 21:21
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

SA’s manufacturing activity picked up pace in January. Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 57.1 index points from 54.1 in the previous month. The improvement is largely due to a rebound in business activity. Business Day TV discussed the print and the outlook for the sector with Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa

