NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Factory activity picks up in January
Business Day TV speaks to Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
01 February 2022 - 21:21
SA’s manufacturing activity picked up pace in January. Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) rose to 57.1 index points from 54.1 in the previous month. The improvement is largely due to a rebound in business activity. Business Day TV discussed the print and the outlook for the sector with Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa
