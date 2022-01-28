Companies

WATCH: Inflation woes prompt Bank to hike rates

Business Day TV spoke to Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings

28 January 2022 - 08:20 Business Day TV
The Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee has raised interest rates by 25 basis points.

The increase takes the repo rate to 4% and marks the committee’s second consecutive increase.

Business Day TV discussed the decision with Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

