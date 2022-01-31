BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: The big investment questions of 2022
Michael Avery and guests answer the investment questions of 2022
31 January 2022 - 14:49
Rand Swiss recently hosted an excellent crystal-ball gazing session and, given the volatility in markets, the jitters about how this period of interest rate normalisation is going to play out and the renewed geopolitical tension in Europe, it’s worthwhile doing some forecasting and scenario planning.
Joining me are Gary Booysen,director and portfolio manager at Rand Swiss; Nick Kunze, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, and Mia Kruger,director of research & fund management at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management.
