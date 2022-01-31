Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: The big investment questions of 2022

Michael Avery and guests answer the investment questions of 2022

31 January 2022 - 14:49 Michael Avery
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLAR SEVEN

Rand Swiss recently hosted an excellent crystal-ball gazing session and, given the volatility in markets, the jitters about how this period of interest rate normalisation is going to play out and the renewed geopolitical tension in Europe, it’s worthwhile doing some forecasting and scenario planning.

Joining me are Gary Booysen,director and portfolio manager at Rand Swiss; Nick Kunze, portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth, and Mia Kruger,director of research & fund management at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
BREAKING NEWS: Old Mutual wins bid to have Peter ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Steinhoff turns to debt mountain after getting ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Landlords becoming innovative in bid to reduce ...
Companies / Property
4.
Sibanye-Stillwater secures full ownership of ...
Companies / Mining
5.
EOH shares plunge over hint at rights issue
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.