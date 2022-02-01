National

Eskom warns of load-shedding after breakdowns

More than 14,000MW lost because of unplanned outages

01 February 2022 - 20:33 Denene Erasmus
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Eskom issued a load-shedding warning on Tuesday evening asking the public to reduce electricity usage after the utility suffered large-scale unplanned breakdowns.

Breakdowns at various power stations since the weekend forced the state-owned power utility to increase emergency generation reserves. However, Eskom said in a statement that under the current constrained system it is finding it difficult to replenish these reserves.

In addition to 5,028MW of planned maintenance outages, unplanned breakdowns amounted to 14,134MW due to outages at Matimba, Hendrina, Majuba and Kendal stations.

Delays in returning units at Kusile, Tutuka, Duvha and Grootvlei power stations have also contributed to the supply constraints.

“Should there be any further loss of generation capacity, load-shedding would be required to be implemented at short notice,” Eskom said.

During a media briefing last week the utility said that cash-flow problems had caused a maintenance backlog, which resulted in the postponement of about a quarter of planned projects for the 2021/2022 year.

Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer said at the briefing that Eskom’s year-to-date energy availability factor was 62.9% versus a target of 70%.

erasmusd@businesslive.co.za

