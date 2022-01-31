NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Presidential panel advises against basic income grant
Business Day TV speaks to Duma Gqubule, the founding director of Centre for Economic Development & Transformation
31 January 2022 - 21:08
The presidential economic advisory council has warned against implementing a basic income grant, saying the cost could deepen debt and hinder SA’s economic growth. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Duma Gqubule, the founding director of the Centre for Economic Development & Transformation.
