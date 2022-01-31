National

WATCH: Presidential panel advises against basic income grant

Business Day TV speaks to Duma Gqubule, the founding director of Centre for Economic Development & Transformation

31 January 2022 - 21:08
Queueing for the R350 social relief of distress grant at Soweto’s Maponya Mall. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES
Queueing for the R350 social relief of distress grant at Soweto's Maponya Mall. Picture: FANI MAHUNTSI/GALLO IMAGES

The presidential economic advisory council has warned against implementing a basic income grant, saying the cost could deepen debt and hinder SA’s economic growth. Business Day TV discussed this in greater detail with Duma Gqubule, the founding director of the Centre for Economic Development & Transformation.

