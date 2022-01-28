Companies

NEWS LEADER

Watch: Festive spending bounces back in 2021

Business Day TV talks to Mike Schüssler​, chief economist at Economists.co.za

28 January 2022 - 18:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO
Picture: 123RF/DAVID SANDONATO

Festive season spending bounced back last year.

According to research conducted by Bankserv, sales in December beat the previous year’s levels after jumping by 35% to R93bn.

Business Day TV caught up with Mike Schüssler​, chief economist at Economists.co.za, to discuss some the factors that boosted sales.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PPC CEO Roland van Wijnen defends sale that ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Old Mutual applies to have ‘fatally flawed’ Moyo ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Shell strikes oil and gas in Namibia, say sources
Companies
4.
Mineworkers’ fund backs Africa’s digital future ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sasol’s chemicals business soars despite lower ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.