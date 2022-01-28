NEWS LEADER
Watch: Festive spending bounces back in 2021
Business Day TV talks to Mike Schüssler, chief economist at Economists.co.za
28 January 2022 - 18:41
Festive season spending bounced back last year.
According to research conducted by Bankserv, sales in December beat the previous year’s levels after jumping by 35% to R93bn.
Business Day TV caught up with Mike Schüssler, chief economist at Economists.co.za, to discuss some the factors that boosted sales.
