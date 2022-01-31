NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Spear Reit concludes capital raise
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Quintin Rossi
31 January 2022 - 21:08
Spear Reit has concluded a capital raise worth R254m. The group says it will use these funds to acquire more assets in the Western Cape. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Quintin Rossi for more detail.
