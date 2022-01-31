Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Spear Reit concludes capital raise

Business Day TV speaks to CEO Quintin Rossi

31 January 2022 - 21:08
Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Quintin Rossi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Spear Reit has concluded a capital raise worth R254m. The group says it will use these funds to acquire more assets in the Western Cape. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Quintin Rossi for more detail.

