Southern Sun withholds dividend despite rebound

Hotel group opts to wait for the business to steady and is concerned about the impact of load-shedding this winter

25 May 2023 - 11:58

Hotel group Southern Sun decided against paying a dividend despite returning to profit, saying trading and occupancies need to stabilise and it remains wary of the impact of power cuts.

“The directors considered it prudent to retain cash resources to ensure that the group can meet its obligations until trading and occupancies normalise, and the threat of increased load-shedding during winter subsides,” the company said in its results for the year to end-March...

