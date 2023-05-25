Southern Sun withholds dividend despite rebound

RMB forecasts a 25 basis-point hike, below the consensus of 50 basis points, after better than expected inflation data on Wednesday
SA grapples with a weak rand, capital flight and surging costs due to policy blunders — it’s time for government to step up and rectify, rather than rely solely on the Bank’s interest-rate manoeuvres
Vital container corridor, which transports goods from the likes of BMW and Ford, is running at just a quarter of capacity
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
Hotel group opts to wait for the business to steady and is concerned about the impact of load-shedding this winter
Evan Pickworth interviews Ridwaan Boda, executive in the corporate commercial practice at ENSafrica
Germany’s economy contracts by 0.3% in the first quarter as rising energy costs and the Ukraine conflict cause reduced household spending and a downturn in several sectors
The team have ridden a tidal wave of support to a second consecutive home final
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
Hotel group Southern Sun decided against paying a dividend despite returning to profit, saying trading and occupancies need to stabilise and it remains wary of the impact of power cuts.
“The directors considered it prudent to retain cash resources to ensure that the group can meet its obligations until trading and occupancies normalise, and the threat of increased load-shedding during winter subsides,” the company said in its results for the year to end-March...
