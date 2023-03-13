Companies / Transport & Tourism

Sun International’s profit more than doubles as pandemic fades

The casino, gaming and hotel group’s 2022 year was the first one since the virus struck that was largely unaffected by it and government bars

BL Premium
13 March 2023 - 10:21 Nico Gous

Casino, gaming and hotel group Sun International cashed in on consumers travelling more after the Covid-19 pandemic and government lockdowns restricted holiday options over the past few years.

Due to more people gambling and going out, the profit after tax of the company, valued at R9.17bn on the JSE, more than doubled year on year to R765m in its 2022 annual results for the year to end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.