Is Sun International the JSE’s most undervalued stock?

Sun is back with a bang — and its shares are still seen as cheap, even with an almost 60% rally over the past year

16 March 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

The odds have started to narrow on Sun International regaining its winning streak. The share is up almost 60% over a year — 11% over one month alone on “cracker” year-end results.

“We have turned a corner and achieved a lot,” is CEO Anthony Leeming’s rather understated way of putting it...

