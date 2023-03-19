Business

Sun International bets big on gambling growth

Online platform will be opened to more African countries

19 March 2023 - 08:34 THABISO MOCHIKO

Gaming and hotel group Sun International has embarked on an expansion plan that includes adding more slot machines at some facilities and additional games on its online platform, which will be opened to more countries in Africa. 

The group — which owns Sun City Resorts, GrandWest Casino, Meropa Casino and the Maslow Hotel — is eyeing strong growth, particularly online, while it wants to boost the profitability of its casino business. ..

