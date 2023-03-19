Companies will be open but are taking extra precautions ahead of tomorrow's national protest
Gaming and hotel group Sun International has embarked on an expansion plan that includes adding more slot machines at some facilities and additional games on its online platform, which will be opened to more countries in Africa.
The group — which owns Sun City Resorts, GrandWest Casino, Meropa Casino and the Maslow Hotel — is eyeing strong growth, particularly online, while it wants to boost the profitability of its casino business. ..
Sun International bets big on gambling growth
Online platform will be opened to more African countries
