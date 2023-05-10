Companies / Transport & Tourism

Southern Sun expects loss to swing into a profit as tourism recovers

The hotel group says that all regions performed well and exceeded 2020 levels, with the exception of the Sandton node

10 May 2023 - 10:53 Nico Gous

Hotel group Southern Sun, previously known as Tsogo Sun Hotels, expects its loss to swing into a profit in its next annual results, thanks to a recovery in tourism and demand for conferences and events following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

“All regions performed well and exceeded the 2020 financial year levels except the Sandton node, reflecting the delayed recovery in corporate transient travel exacerbated by many companies in the node still operating a hybrid remote working model,” the company said in a trading statement...

