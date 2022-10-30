×

Economy

Tourism sector players fairly upbeat over festive season prospects

With higher-end establishments reporting good occupancies, operators are waiting for the international market to rebound

30 October 2022 - 20:02 Lindiwe Tsobo

SA’s tourism sector is set to experience the first holiday season in two years without Covid-19 restrictions, prompting industry players to strike a “cautiously optimistic” tone for the festive season.

The industry has been running on fumes for much of the past two years, hit by pandemic-induced lockdowns and international travel restrictions that triggered a fight for survival even among heavyweights such as Sun International and Southern Sun, and forcing smaller establishments such as bed-and-breakfasts to shut their doors permanently...

