Companies / Financial Services

HCI lifted by people spending more on leisure and gambling

The empowerment investment holding company generated close to half of headline earnings from its hotel and casino interests in its latest results

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 16:01 Nico Gous

The profit of empowerment investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) more than tripled in its latest results, as it cashed in on people spending more on travel and leisure.

The company, valued at R14.73bn on the JSE, reported in its half-year results to end-September that its profit more than tripled (205%) year on year to R1.49bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, almost quadrupled (297.6%) to 1,185.3c...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.