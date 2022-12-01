Signals from the Fed that the pace of US rate hikes may begin to slow lifted global markets, but the rand and local bonds missed out as the Phala Phala report took centre stage
The profit of empowerment investment holding company Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) more than tripled in its latest results, as it cashed in on people spending more on travel and leisure.
The company, valued at R14.73bn on the JSE, reported in its half-year results to end-September that its profit more than tripled (205%) year on year to R1.49bn, while headline earnings per share (HEPS), a profit measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, almost quadrupled (297.6%) to 1,185.3c...
HCI lifted by people spending more on leisure and gambling
The empowerment investment holding company generated close to half of headline earnings from its hotel and casino interests in its latest results
