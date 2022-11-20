Economy

German air service to Kruger airport lifts tourism

First flight by Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings Discover arrives from Frankfurt after Windhoek stopover

20 November 2022 - 15:45 Lindiwe Tsobo

The launch of flights from Germany to Kruger Mpumalanga International Airport is set to boost tourism.

The flight by Lufthansa leisure carrier subsidiary Eurowings Discover landed at Kruger airport from Frankfurt on Wednesday, after a brief stopover in Windhoek, Namibia...

