Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: RMB backs telecom infrastructure investment

Business Day TV speaks to RMB's co-head of telecommunication and technology, Arun Varughese

04 April 2024 - 19:04
Liquid Dataport, a unit of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, has a more than 110,000km fibre network in Africa. Picture: 123RF/TOMASZ WYSZOLMIRSKI
Telkom recently sold Swiftnet to a consortium of equity investors, with RMB acting as financial adviser to RBH in the transaction. Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s co-head of telecommunication and technology, Arun Varughese, for more detail.

