Markets

MARKET WRAP

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV speaks to Mabyanine Phiri from XS.com

04 April 2024 - 19:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay
Picture: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

Mabyanine Phiri from XS.com joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand shines again while gold forges ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE blossoms as platinum stocks play ...
Markets
3.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Asian shares slip as traders await US inflation ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.