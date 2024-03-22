Standard Bank backs fintech start-up Float with R206m
Revolving credit facility said to encourages responsible credit card use while helping merchants grow sales
22 March 2024 - 05:00
Local fintech start-up Float has raised R206m in new funding from Standard Bank to push its growth in SA.
Float is said to be Africa’s first card-linked instalment platform. The company offers shoppers a way to use their credit cards by splitting payments over as many as 24 interest-free, fee-free monthly instalments using their existing credit...
