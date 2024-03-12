Homechoice has described its annual performance as “strong”. The group has posted a 28% jump in operating profit, supported by gains at its fintech division. Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Homechoice International, Sean Wibberley, for more insight.
WATCH: Fintech dominates Homechoice’s annual profit
