WATCH: Fintech dominates Homechoice’s annual profit

Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Homechoice International, Sean Wibberley

12 March 2024 - 20:24
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Homechoice has described its annual performance as “strong”. The group has posted a 28% jump in operating profit, supported by gains at its fintech division. Business Day TV spoke to the CEO of Homechoice International, Sean Wibberley, for more insight.

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
