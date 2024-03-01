PIC signals confidence in MultiChoice by raising ownership to 15%
The move comes after Canal+ was ordered to make a mandatory offer to other shareholders
01 March 2024 - 17:37
UPDATED 03 March 2024 - 17:38
In a move that signals confidence in MultiChoice’s investment case, the government’s investment arm, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), has increased its stake in MultiChoice to 15.1%, the group said on Friday.
Just days before, the company’s largest shareholder, Canal+, was ordered to make a mandatory offer to other shareholders for the shares it does not already own in MultiChoice. The French broadcaster recently grew its stake in the pay-TV group to 35%, triggering a mandatory offer according to rules set by the takeover regulation panel (TRP)...
