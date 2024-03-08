The scramble for African streaming
Showmax is fast becoming the little streamer that could and has overtaken Netflix as Africa’s most popular
In SA, local streaming service Showmax may still play second fiddle to global streaming giant Netflix. However, when it comes to the rest of Africa, MultiChoice’s eight-year-old streaming platform, recently relaunched after the 2023 Comcast deal, is fast becoming the little streamer that could and has overtaken Netflix as the most popular streaming service in Africa.
This turn of events goes against industry predictions made in 2023 in a survey by Digital TV, which predicted that by 2029 Netflix would become the biggest streaming service in Africa with a projected 7.9-million subscribers, while Showmax would grab second place with 4.4-million, ahead of bronze medallist Amazon Prime with a predicted 3.14-million users...
