Embrace new technologies or go under, say global CEOs
Survey finds a third of CEOs reported having adopted generative AI
19 January 2024 - 05:00
Half of global CEOs surveyed by audit and consulting firm PwC believe their firms will not be in business in 10 years’ time unless they adapt to technological change and customer preferences.
The PwC 27th Annual Global CEO Survey asked more than 4,700 CEOs in 105 countries questions about their expectations regarding economic growth, climate change, technology and supply chain issues...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.