The Big Read
Tech leaders set out their vision for the future
At the CES expo in Las Vegas, they addressed issues such as AI, transparency and the uses and abuses of technology
14 January 2024 - 06:16
Global leaders of the technology sector this week spelt out a future in which they contribute to a better world — and help to run it.
The word “responsibility” was repeated constantly during the annual CES expo in Las Vegas, the year’s biggest launch pad of new consumer technology products...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.