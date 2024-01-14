Business

The Big Read

Tech leaders set out their vision for the future

At the CES expo in Las Vegas, they addressed issues such as AI, transparency and the uses and abuses of technology

14 January 2024 - 06:16
by ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

Global leaders of the technology sector this week spelt out a future in which they contribute to a better world — and help to run it.

The word “responsibility” was repeated constantly during the annual CES expo in Las Vegas, the year’s biggest launch pad of new consumer technology products...

