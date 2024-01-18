JAMIE CARR: Microsoft outsmarts Apple
Seattle-based tech giant’s investment in OpenAI takes it to the top of the corporate valuation league
18 January 2024 - 05:00
Microsoft: Search and replace
It may not mean much outside the somewhat niche arena of competitive corporate willy-waving, but admirers of a large one will be applauding Microsoft for inching ahead of Apple to become the world’s most valuable company by market cap for the first time since 2021. Microsoft closed the week at $2.887-trillion, a sliver ahead of Apple’s $2.875-trillion, but the important difference is that Seattle’s finest is having something of a charge while the pride of Cupertino is starting to look a little wobbly. ..
