BRUSSELS — TikTok must “spare no effort” to counter the spread of disinformation on the short video sharing app, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told the company’s CEO on Monday, as the EU steps up its efforts to curb the powers of Big Tech.
Breton last month gave TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, an October 25 deadline to provide information on its crisis response measures and also ordered the company to provide details by November 8 on how it protects the integrity of elections and minors online on its platform.
The European commissioner pointed to changes on TikTok’s platform in the past months with new features to protect users and investments made in content moderation and trust and safety.
“My services and I are now investigating whether this is enough to ensure compliance with the DSA (Digital Services Act),” Breton told Reuters in written comments after a video call with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.
“Because now more than ever we must spare no effort to protect our citizens — especially children and teenagers — against illegal content and disinformation,” he said.
TikTok public policy director Caroline Greer said in a post on social media platform X that the company was pleased that Breton recognised its compliance efforts.
The DSA requires large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful online content on their platforms. It is one of a slew of recent EU rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.
Chew is due to meet the EU’s vice-president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, and EU antitrust head Didier Ryenders in Brussels on Tuesday.
Do your best to fight disinformation, EU urges TikTok
EU industry chief highlights need to protect citizens — especially children and teenagers — against illegal content and disinformation
BRUSSELS — TikTok must “spare no effort” to counter the spread of disinformation on the short video sharing app, EU industry chief Thierry Breton told the company’s CEO on Monday, as the EU steps up its efforts to curb the powers of Big Tech.
Breton last month gave TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, an October 25 deadline to provide information on its crisis response measures and also ordered the company to provide details by November 8 on how it protects the integrity of elections and minors online on its platform.
The European commissioner pointed to changes on TikTok’s platform in the past months with new features to protect users and investments made in content moderation and trust and safety.
“My services and I are now investigating whether this is enough to ensure compliance with the DSA (Digital Services Act),” Breton told Reuters in written comments after a video call with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.
“Because now more than ever we must spare no effort to protect our citizens — especially children and teenagers — against illegal content and disinformation,” he said.
TikTok public policy director Caroline Greer said in a post on social media platform X that the company was pleased that Breton recognised its compliance efforts.
The DSA requires large online platforms to do more to tackle illegal and harmful online content on their platforms. It is one of a slew of recent EU rules aimed at reining in the power of Big Tech.
Chew is due to meet the EU’s vice-president for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, and EU antitrust head Didier Ryenders in Brussels on Tuesday.
Reuters
Social media sites chided over ‘deceptive’ Israel-Hamas content
TikTok scrambles to tackle hate speech and misinformation amid Israel-Hamas war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
EU calls out Meta, TikTok over violent content
EU opens probe into X over content on Hamas-Israel conflict
Global internet companies must pay for infrastructure, say telecoms operators
EU calls on tech giants to battle ‘Russian disinformation’ ahead of polls
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.