Defence force joins the fight against illegal miners
An expert says the plan announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa last week is flawed and mere grandstanding
06 November 2023 - 15:34
UPDATED 06 November 2023 - 23:05
The “imminent danger” posed by illegal miners has necessitated a multidisciplinary approach, with the muscle of a brigade from the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) soon kicking into gear.
The brigade of about 3,000 soldiers is in the final preparation stages at the defence force’s mobilisation centre at De Brug near Bloemfontein. According to defence sources, operations will probably start towards the middle of November as some training is still under way...
