Brussels — Short video app TikTok said on Sunday it had immediately mobilised resources and personnel to counter hate and misinformation emerging after the attack on Israel by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.
EU industry chief Thierry Breton last week gave TikTok 24 hours to detail measures taken to counter the spread of disinformation related to the Middle East conflict. He also opened a probe into Elon Musk’s X.
TikTok listed in a statement the actions it has taken, though it declined to say how it had specifically replied to Breton.
“TikTok stands against terrorism. We are shocked and appalled by the horrific acts of terror in Israel last week. We are also deeply saddened by the intensifying humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza,” TikTok said.
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, said its actions include launching a command centre, enhancing its automated detection systems to remove graphic and violent content and adding more moderators who speak Arabic and Hebrew.
It is also removing content that attacks or mocks victims of violence or incites violence, has added restrictions on eligibility for its live broadcast feature and is co-operating with law enforcement agencies and engaging with experts.
The investigation into X is the first under new EU tech rules. The Digital Services Act forces very large online platforms and search engines to do more to tackle illegal content and risks to public security and protect their services against manipulative techniques.
TikTok scrambles to tackle hate speech and misinformation amid Israel-Hamas war
EU opens probe into Elon Musk’s X under rules that require large platforms to counter illegal content
Reuters
