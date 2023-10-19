Brussels — Meta and TikTok have been given a week by the European Commission to provide details on measures taken to counter the spread of terrorist, violent content and hate speech on their platforms, a week after Elon Musk’s X was told to do the same.
The EU’s executive body said on Thursday it had sent a request for the information to the two companies as researchers point to the proliferation of disinformation after Hamas attacked Israel recently.
The commission can open investigations into the companies if it is not satisfied with their responses.
Under new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that came into force recently, major online platforms are required to do more to take down illegal and harmful content or risk fines as much as 6% of their global turnover.
“Meta must provide the requested information to the commission by October 25 2023 for questions related to the crisis response and by November 8 2023 on the protection of the integrity of elections,” said the commission.
EU calls out Meta, TikTok over violent content
Both companies ordered to provide details on how they are fighting hate speech
Brussels — Meta and TikTok have been given a week by the European Commission to provide details on measures taken to counter the spread of terrorist, violent content and hate speech on their platforms, a week after Elon Musk’s X was told to do the same.
The EU’s executive body said on Thursday it had sent a request for the information to the two companies as researchers point to the proliferation of disinformation after Hamas attacked Israel recently.
The commission can open investigations into the companies if it is not satisfied with their responses.
Under new online content rules known as the Digital Services Act (DSA) that came into force recently, major online platforms are required to do more to take down illegal and harmful content or risk fines as much as 6% of their global turnover.
“Meta must provide the requested information to the commission by October 25 2023 for questions related to the crisis response and by November 8 2023 on the protection of the integrity of elections,” said the commission.
The same deadlines were sent to TikTok.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.