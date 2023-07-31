Telkom reports revenue growth but lower core earnings
The company is facing higher operating costs as load-shedding continues
31 July 2023 - 12:19
ICT services and telecom company Telkom reported revenue growth at the start of its new financial year, but ongoing load-shedding, little domestic economic growth, and high inflation and interest rates cutting into consumers’ discretionary spending resulted in a decline in group core earnings.
The company, valued about R15.2bn on the JSE, said in a trading update for the three months to end-June that group sales rose 3.8% year on year to R10.7bn, but group Ebitda declined 4.2% to R2.2bn, with the margin down 1.7 percentage points to 21.0%...
